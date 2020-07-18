All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

5708 NW 113th St

5708 Northwest 113th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5708 Northwest 113th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73162
Bluff Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5708 NW 113th St Available 08/01/20 4 BED 3 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE BLUFF CREEK NW OKC - Darling home in the Bluff Creek Addition. 4 bed 3 bath 2 car garage with 2 formal living and 2 dining. Lovely fireplace with built in book shelves, and bonus Florida room which could be office or work out space. Large closets, open kitchen with oak cabinets. Home warranty plan, roof replaced in 2010, new hot water tank 2014, newer windows. New paint interior/exterior paint 2017, new carpet 2017, sprinkler system as-is. Storage galore. This home is very open and spacious call for your appointment today!

(RLNE3249252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5708 NW 113th St have any available units?
5708 NW 113th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5708 NW 113th St have?
Some of 5708 NW 113th St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5708 NW 113th St currently offering any rent specials?
5708 NW 113th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5708 NW 113th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5708 NW 113th St is pet friendly.
Does 5708 NW 113th St offer parking?
Yes, 5708 NW 113th St offers parking.
Does 5708 NW 113th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5708 NW 113th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5708 NW 113th St have a pool?
No, 5708 NW 113th St does not have a pool.
Does 5708 NW 113th St have accessible units?
No, 5708 NW 113th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5708 NW 113th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5708 NW 113th St has units with dishwashers.
