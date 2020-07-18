Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5708 NW 113th St Available 08/01/20 4 BED 3 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE BLUFF CREEK NW OKC - Darling home in the Bluff Creek Addition. 4 bed 3 bath 2 car garage with 2 formal living and 2 dining. Lovely fireplace with built in book shelves, and bonus Florida room which could be office or work out space. Large closets, open kitchen with oak cabinets. Home warranty plan, roof replaced in 2010, new hot water tank 2014, newer windows. New paint interior/exterior paint 2017, new carpet 2017, sprinkler system as-is. Storage galore. This home is very open and spacious call for your appointment today!



(RLNE3249252)