513 NW 31st Street Available 07/10/20 Updated 2 Bed Duplex in Paseo/Central Park Neighborhood - All Appliances Included + Lawn Care Included - Location, Location, Location!!! Walk to all your favorite Paseo and Uptown activities - restaurants, Paseo Farmer's Market, Art Festivals and more!



Super Cute and updated 2 Bedroom Duplex. Refrigerator and W/D are included. Low maintenance upkeep - lawn care is included!



Flat fee of $50 for water/sewer/trash per month. Tenant is responsible for setting up service with ONG & OG&E.



Owner is open to discussing pets (cats and small dogs only).



To schedule a showing, text Chelsey at 903-707-1271 or email at chelsey@fidelityrei.com.



