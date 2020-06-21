All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

513 NW 31st Street

513 Northwest 31st Street · (903) 707-1271 ext. 23
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

513 Northwest 31st Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
Central Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 513 NW 31st Street · Avail. Jul 10

$1,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

513 NW 31st Street Available 07/10/20 Updated 2 Bed Duplex in Paseo/Central Park Neighborhood - All Appliances Included + Lawn Care Included - Location, Location, Location!!! Walk to all your favorite Paseo and Uptown activities - restaurants, Paseo Farmer's Market, Art Festivals and more!

Super Cute and updated 2 Bedroom Duplex. Refrigerator and W/D are included. Low maintenance upkeep - lawn care is included!

Flat fee of $50 for water/sewer/trash per month. Tenant is responsible for setting up service with ONG & OG&E.

Owner is open to discussing pets (cats and small dogs only).

To schedule a showing, text Chelsey at 903-707-1271 or email at chelsey@fidelityrei.com.

(RLNE5828654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 NW 31st Street have any available units?
513 NW 31st Street has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
Is 513 NW 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
513 NW 31st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 NW 31st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 NW 31st Street is pet friendly.
Does 513 NW 31st Street offer parking?
No, 513 NW 31st Street does not offer parking.
Does 513 NW 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 NW 31st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 NW 31st Street have a pool?
No, 513 NW 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 513 NW 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 513 NW 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 513 NW 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 NW 31st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 513 NW 31st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 NW 31st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
