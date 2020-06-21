4908 N. Brunson St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage! Open floor plan creates a great space for entertaining. Large kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space - dishwasher, oven, and stove included. Brick fireplace in the living room! Remodeled bathrooms with modern features. There are connections for a washer and dryer in the garage. Large fenced in backyard with mature trees for shade and a covered patio! Putnam City School District. Rent is $1250 per month and deposit is $1250. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.