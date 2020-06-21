All apartments in Oklahoma City
4908 N. Brunson St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

4908 N. Brunson St

4908 North Brunson Street · No Longer Available
Location

4908 North Brunson Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73112

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage! Open floor plan creates a great space for entertaining. Large kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space - dishwasher, oven, and stove included. Brick fireplace in the living room! Remodeled bathrooms with modern features. There are connections for a washer and dryer in the garage. Large fenced in backyard with mature trees for shade and a covered patio! Putnam City School District. Rent is $1250 per month and deposit is $1250. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4908 N. Brunson St have any available units?
4908 N. Brunson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4908 N. Brunson St have?
Some of 4908 N. Brunson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4908 N. Brunson St currently offering any rent specials?
4908 N. Brunson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4908 N. Brunson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4908 N. Brunson St is pet friendly.
Does 4908 N. Brunson St offer parking?
Yes, 4908 N. Brunson St does offer parking.
Does 4908 N. Brunson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4908 N. Brunson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4908 N. Brunson St have a pool?
No, 4908 N. Brunson St does not have a pool.
Does 4908 N. Brunson St have accessible units?
No, 4908 N. Brunson St does not have accessible units.
Does 4908 N. Brunson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4908 N. Brunson St has units with dishwashers.

