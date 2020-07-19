Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4812 SOUTHEAST 86TH TERRACE Available 07/20/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom Rental! - * NEW PHOTOS COMING!* This 1767SF 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home has tall ceilings and an open floor plan. The open concept kitchen has new stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage. This home has new light fixtures, newly placed carpet, and fresh paint throughout. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, is located separately from the other bedrooms and features a soaking tub and a walk-shower in the master bath. Call today to set up a private showing!



