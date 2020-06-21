4809 N. Tulsa ave.

Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a great neighborhood and location close to NW Expressway! Featuring neutral colors throughout, a two car garage, and a storm shelter! Spacious kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space open to the dining room. Range, microwave, and dishwasher included - refrigerator not included. Connections for a washer and (gas) dryer. Putnam City School District. Rent is $1250 per month and deposit is $1250. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.