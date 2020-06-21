All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

4809 N. Tulsa ave.

4809 North Tulsa Avenue · (405) 283-6521
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4809 North Tulsa Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a great neighborhood and location close to NW Expressway! Featuring neutral colors throughout, a two car garage, and a storm shelter! Spacious kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space open to the dining room. Range, microwave, and dishwasher included - refrigerator not included. Connections for a washer and (gas) dryer. Putnam City School District. Rent is $1250 per month and deposit is $1250. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4809 N. Tulsa ave. have any available units?
4809 N. Tulsa ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4809 N. Tulsa ave. have?
Some of 4809 N. Tulsa ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4809 N. Tulsa ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4809 N. Tulsa ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4809 N. Tulsa ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4809 N. Tulsa ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4809 N. Tulsa ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4809 N. Tulsa ave. does offer parking.
Does 4809 N. Tulsa ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4809 N. Tulsa ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4809 N. Tulsa ave. have a pool?
No, 4809 N. Tulsa ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4809 N. Tulsa ave. have accessible units?
No, 4809 N. Tulsa ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4809 N. Tulsa ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4809 N. Tulsa ave. has units with dishwashers.
