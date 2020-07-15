4304 NW 45th Street

Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Putnam City School District. Featuring wood vinyl plank flooring, neutral paint colors, white woodwork and cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. There are connections for a washer and electric dryer. Large fenced-in backyard with a large covered back patio and beautiful yard! Rent is $1000 per month and deposit is $1000. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.