4304 NW 45th Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:05 AM

4304 NW 45th Street

4304 Northwest 45th Street · (405) 283-6521
Location

4304 Northwest 45th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1088 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Putnam City School District. Featuring wood vinyl plank flooring, neutral paint colors, white woodwork and cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. There are connections for a washer and electric dryer. Large fenced-in backyard with a large covered back patio and beautiful yard! Rent is $1000 per month and deposit is $1000. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4304 NW 45th Street have any available units?
4304 NW 45th Street has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4304 NW 45th Street have?
Some of 4304 NW 45th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4304 NW 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4304 NW 45th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4304 NW 45th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4304 NW 45th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4304 NW 45th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4304 NW 45th Street offers parking.
Does 4304 NW 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4304 NW 45th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4304 NW 45th Street have a pool?
No, 4304 NW 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4304 NW 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 4304 NW 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4304 NW 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4304 NW 45th Street has units with dishwashers.
