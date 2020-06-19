All apartments in Oklahoma City
4304 NW 22nd Street

4304 Northwest 22nd Street · (405) 513-4190
Location

4304 Northwest 22nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Musgrave-Pennington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1231 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mid-Century Beauty! A rare opportunity to lease this beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Many built-ins and closet space throughout the house. Bookcases and built in storage drawers flank the picture window with plantation shutters in the Living Room. Easy flow and entertainment space connects the kitchen, dining and living areas. Enjoy the covered front porch or the large fenced backyard. Complete kitchen with tons of cabinets, built in oven, electric stove top, refrigerator and convenient washer and dryer laundry space. Easy maintain hardwood floors throughout with basket weave tile in the bath. --Small dog allowed with pet deposit. Conveniently located in the heart of the city, close to highways, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4304 NW 22nd Street have any available units?
4304 NW 22nd Street has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4304 NW 22nd Street have?
Some of 4304 NW 22nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4304 NW 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4304 NW 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4304 NW 22nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4304 NW 22nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 4304 NW 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 4304 NW 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 4304 NW 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4304 NW 22nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4304 NW 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 4304 NW 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4304 NW 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 4304 NW 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4304 NW 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4304 NW 22nd Street has units with dishwashers.
