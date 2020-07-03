All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:16 PM

401 Tinker Diagonal Apt 5, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129

401 Tinker Diagonal Street · (719) 223-4830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 Tinker Diagonal Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73129
Del Mar Laning

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$700

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 970 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
playground
24hr maintenance
Live right by interstate I-40 and I-35 at Red Bud Landing; with great apartment amenities, friendly & professional staff on-site and a variety of food & retail locations nearby. Our community offers, spacious 1, 2 , and 3 bedroom apartments. The apartment includes: wood floors, granite counter tops, new cabinets, new windows, washer/dryer hook-ups, and walk-in closets! Whether you are a single bachelor, or a growing family-we'll have the perfect place for you!

Minutes from food and shopping at Town Center Plaza, and Rose State College. Call or stop by, specials change regularly and you don't want to miss out on these great deals! Candy (405) 204-4515 Section 8 approved and open on Saturdays.
Community Amenities
- Playground Area
- Courtesy Security Patrols
- On-Site Leasing Office - Open 5 Days a Week
- Close to Freeway Access
- 24-Hr Emergency Maintenance
Pet Policy
2 Pets Per Household
*Restrictions & Fees Apply*
208 Unit Multi-Family

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Tinker Diagonal Apt 5, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 have any available units?
401 Tinker Diagonal Apt 5, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 Tinker Diagonal Apt 5, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 have?
Some of 401 Tinker Diagonal Apt 5, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Tinker Diagonal Apt 5, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 currently offering any rent specials?
401 Tinker Diagonal Apt 5, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Tinker Diagonal Apt 5, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 Tinker Diagonal Apt 5, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 is pet friendly.
Does 401 Tinker Diagonal Apt 5, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 offer parking?
No, 401 Tinker Diagonal Apt 5, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 does not offer parking.
Does 401 Tinker Diagonal Apt 5, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Tinker Diagonal Apt 5, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Tinker Diagonal Apt 5, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 have a pool?
No, 401 Tinker Diagonal Apt 5, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 does not have a pool.
Does 401 Tinker Diagonal Apt 5, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 have accessible units?
No, 401 Tinker Diagonal Apt 5, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Tinker Diagonal Apt 5, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Tinker Diagonal Apt 5, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 does not have units with dishwashers.
