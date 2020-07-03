401 Tinker Diagonal Apt 5, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry playground 24hr maintenance

Live right by interstate I-40 and I-35 at Red Bud Landing; with great apartment amenities, friendly & professional staff on-site and a variety of food & retail locations nearby. Our community offers, spacious 1, 2 , and 3 bedroom apartments. The apartment includes: wood floors, granite counter tops, new cabinets, new windows, washer/dryer hook-ups, and walk-in closets! Whether you are a single bachelor, or a growing family-we'll have the perfect place for you!



Minutes from food and shopping at Town Center Plaza, and Rose State College. Call or stop by, specials change regularly and you don't want to miss out on these great deals! Candy (405) 204-4515 Section 8 approved and open on Saturdays.

Community Amenities

- Playground Area

- Courtesy Security Patrols

- On-Site Leasing Office - Open 5 Days a Week

- Close to Freeway Access

- 24-Hr Emergency Maintenance

Pet Policy

2 Pets Per Household

*Restrictions & Fees Apply*

208 Unit Multi-Family