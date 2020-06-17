All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

3109 NW 63rd Street

3109 Northwest 63rd Street · (405) 755-4422
Location

3109 Northwest 63rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73116

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 39 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2744 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a great condo right in the middle of it all. The first level offers a large living/dining space, 1/2 bath and updated kitchen along with access to the 2-car garage. The master bedroom is located on the 2nd floor with a wonderful view of the park. It has a luxurious master bath with double sinks, separate tub and shower, and lots of natural light. The third floor has two other bedrooms that share a bath and the utility room is also located here. Property can be leased for $2,500 with the tenant paying bills, $3,000 all bills paid, or $3,500 all bills paid and dinner service from LaBaguette (menu will be provided). It's a fun condo and great community and the location just cannot be beat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3109 NW 63rd Street have any available units?
3109 NW 63rd Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3109 NW 63rd Street have?
Some of 3109 NW 63rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3109 NW 63rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3109 NW 63rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 NW 63rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 3109 NW 63rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 3109 NW 63rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 3109 NW 63rd Street does offer parking.
Does 3109 NW 63rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3109 NW 63rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 NW 63rd Street have a pool?
No, 3109 NW 63rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 3109 NW 63rd Street have accessible units?
No, 3109 NW 63rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 NW 63rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3109 NW 63rd Street has units with dishwashers.
