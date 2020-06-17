3109 NW 63rd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a great condo right in the middle of it all. The first level offers a large living/dining space, 1/2 bath and updated kitchen along with access to the 2-car garage. The master bedroom is located on the 2nd floor with a wonderful view of the park. It has a luxurious master bath with double sinks, separate tub and shower, and lots of natural light. The third floor has two other bedrooms that share a bath and the utility room is also located here. Property can be leased for $2,500 with the tenant paying bills, $3,000 all bills paid, or $3,500 all bills paid and dinner service from LaBaguette (menu will be provided). It's a fun condo and great community and the location just cannot be beat.