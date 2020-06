Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Available 07/01/20 2 BD - 1 Bath Fully Furnished MayFair Home - Property Id: 295727



This is fully furnished home with 2-Queen Beds; one in each bedroom, and a new washer-dryer unit in the home. Easy access to Hefner Parkway and I-44 and close to MayFair shopping center besides an ALDI and a Target within less than a mile from the house. There is a dead alley on one side that gives access to the backyard and private open parking besides street parking. There is a small fenced yard to enjoy the back yard.There is a digital lock on the front door besides regular lock and a security alarm. Tenant is responsible for alarm monitoring fees and other utilities. The application fee is $45 and prior appointment is required to visit the house. Tenant is responsible for all the utilities and the alarm monitoring, if choose to use the security alarm. Utility costs are generally less than $100 in addition to the internet and cable TV. Strictly no pets and no smoking or drugs.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5839431)