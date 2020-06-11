2820 Cider Mill Lane

Amenities
Updated 3BD 2BA Home Located in the Yukon Orchard Addition!!! - This 3BD 2BA is 1,529 sq ft and was built in 2016. It includes a wonderful open floor plan, a kitchen with bar height seating & all appliances included, a utility room with washer/dryer included, large master suite, 2-car garage, and fenced backyard. Conveniently located near the Kilpatrick turnpike near off of Sara Rd, and it Yukon school districts.
Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, water/trash, lawn care & renter's insurance. Lease terms are one-year, renewable. Monthly rental rate is $1,395.00 with a $1,395.00 security deposit along with $40.00 application fee per applicant. Pets accepted on case-by-case basis. If approved, there is a $300.00 nonrefundable pet fee / per pet along with an additional $25.00 monthly pet rent / per pet.
To schedule a showing, please respond to this ad or contact our leasing department at (405) 246-9669, press option 1. Visit us online at www.kevorentals.com!
(RLNE2697665)