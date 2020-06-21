All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 2616 Northwest 38th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
2616 Northwest 38th Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

2616 Northwest 38th Street

2616 Northwest 38th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2616 Northwest 38th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73112
May-Penn

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedroom, 1 bath home featuring hardwood floors, wood vinyl plank flooring, neutral paint colors, and central heat and air. The kitchen includes a new range and a dishwasher. Laundry connections for a washer and gas dryer. Fenced in backyard with a powered shed for projects plus a storage shed. Oklahoma City School District. Rent is $1000 per month and deposit is $1000. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 Northwest 38th Street have any available units?
2616 Northwest 38th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2616 Northwest 38th Street have?
Some of 2616 Northwest 38th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2616 Northwest 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2616 Northwest 38th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 Northwest 38th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2616 Northwest 38th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2616 Northwest 38th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2616 Northwest 38th Street does offer parking.
Does 2616 Northwest 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2616 Northwest 38th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 Northwest 38th Street have a pool?
No, 2616 Northwest 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2616 Northwest 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 2616 Northwest 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 Northwest 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2616 Northwest 38th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Landing OKC
4800 E I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73135
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
West Village
835 West Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73106
The Lincoln At Central Park
500 Central Park Dr
Oklahoma City, OK 73105
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73103
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73112

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers