2616 Northwest 38th Street

Nice 4 bedroom, 1 bath home featuring hardwood floors, wood vinyl plank flooring, neutral paint colors, and central heat and air. The kitchen includes a new range and a dishwasher. Laundry connections for a washer and gas dryer. Fenced in backyard with a powered shed for projects plus a storage shed. Oklahoma City School District. Rent is $1000 per month and deposit is $1000. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.