Beautiful red brick Tudor home in historic Miller Neighborhood. Set on a corner lot with period archways and details throughout. Upon entering the natural light reflects off the recently finished hardwood floors. The living room flows into the dining and the gallery kitchen. The kitchen is complete with gas range, butcher block counter tops and a mudroom with stackable washer and dryer area. The bathroom has recently been taken to the studs and the new subway tile and basket weave tile give respect to the 1930's era of the home. The Miller neighborhood is close to Downtown and the revitalized Plaza.