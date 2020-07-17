All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2541 NW 15th

2541 Northwest 15th Street · (405) 463-0040 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2541 Northwest 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Miller

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2541 NW 15th · Avail. Jul 20

$979

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1398 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2541 NW 15th Available 07/20/20 Charming Home in Convienant Location with 4 Bedrooms! - Call today to see this cozy, single family home. Located in Oklahoma City Public School District, with 4 bed/2 bath in 1,398 ft2 of space, this would be perfect for a family. Rental features include electric stove, dishwasher, and disposal.

This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text for details (405)650-8688 cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

Call today for more information!

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing.

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

(RLNE2118261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2541 NW 15th have any available units?
2541 NW 15th has a unit available for $979 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2541 NW 15th have?
Some of 2541 NW 15th's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2541 NW 15th currently offering any rent specials?
2541 NW 15th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2541 NW 15th pet-friendly?
Yes, 2541 NW 15th is pet friendly.
Does 2541 NW 15th offer parking?
No, 2541 NW 15th does not offer parking.
Does 2541 NW 15th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2541 NW 15th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2541 NW 15th have a pool?
No, 2541 NW 15th does not have a pool.
Does 2541 NW 15th have accessible units?
No, 2541 NW 15th does not have accessible units.
Does 2541 NW 15th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2541 NW 15th has units with dishwashers.
