Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
2533 NW 18th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:18 AM

2533 NW 18th Street

2533 Northwest 18th Street · (405) 510-0751
Location

2533 Northwest 18th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Crestwood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 Bedrooms / 1 Bathroom / Detached Garage / 884 Sq. Ft.
Adorable remodeled bungalow in Historical Crestwood Heights! Newer tilt-in windows throughout, new interior paint, carpet in the last two years and roof is only 2 years old. Kitchen comes complete with a range and dishwasher. The laundry room has lots of storage cabinets and is complete with a washer and dryer. Remodeled bathroom. Office nook/work area near the kitchen. Detached garage with additional storage room attached to rear of garage. Huge backyard.
Oklahoma City Public Schools: Cleveland Elementary / Taft Middle School / NW Classen High School
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2533 NW 18th Street have any available units?
2533 NW 18th Street has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2533 NW 18th Street have?
Some of 2533 NW 18th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2533 NW 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2533 NW 18th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2533 NW 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2533 NW 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 2533 NW 18th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2533 NW 18th Street does offer parking.
Does 2533 NW 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2533 NW 18th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2533 NW 18th Street have a pool?
No, 2533 NW 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2533 NW 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 2533 NW 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2533 NW 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2533 NW 18th Street has units with dishwashers.
