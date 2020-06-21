2533 NW 18th Street

Amenities

2 Bedrooms / 1 Bathroom / Detached Garage / 884 Sq. Ft.

Adorable remodeled bungalow in Historical Crestwood Heights! Newer tilt-in windows throughout, new interior paint, carpet in the last two years and roof is only 2 years old. Kitchen comes complete with a range and dishwasher. The laundry room has lots of storage cabinets and is complete with a washer and dryer. Remodeled bathroom. Office nook/work area near the kitchen. Detached garage with additional storage room attached to rear of garage. Huge backyard.

Oklahoma City Public Schools: Cleveland Elementary / Taft Middle School / NW Classen High School

