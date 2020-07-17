Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly playground

2516 Caden Court Available 07/29/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom in Yukon School District - Fantastic 4 bedroom, 2 bath home featuring granite counter tops in the kitchen. This home has it all. Neighborhood has a beautiful retention pond, playground, and splash pad. Covered patio, fenced backyard, tons of natural light. It's walking distance from both the Route 66 skate park & gorgeous Route 66 Park at Lake Overholser. Conveniently located close to the Turnpike and in Yukon Schools. Pets are case by case.



(RLNE5881275)