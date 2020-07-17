All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2516 Caden Court

2516 Caden Court · (405) 509-9170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2516 Caden Court, Oklahoma City, OK 73099

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2516 Caden Court · Avail. Jul 29

$1,495

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1583 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
2516 Caden Court Available 07/29/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom in Yukon School District - Fantastic 4 bedroom, 2 bath home featuring granite counter tops in the kitchen. This home has it all. Neighborhood has a beautiful retention pond, playground, and splash pad. Covered patio, fenced backyard, tons of natural light. It's walking distance from both the Route 66 skate park & gorgeous Route 66 Park at Lake Overholser. Conveniently located close to the Turnpike and in Yukon Schools. Pets are case by case.

(RLNE5881275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 Caden Court have any available units?
2516 Caden Court has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2516 Caden Court have?
Some of 2516 Caden Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 Caden Court currently offering any rent specials?
2516 Caden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 Caden Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2516 Caden Court is pet friendly.
Does 2516 Caden Court offer parking?
No, 2516 Caden Court does not offer parking.
Does 2516 Caden Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 Caden Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 Caden Court have a pool?
No, 2516 Caden Court does not have a pool.
Does 2516 Caden Court have accessible units?
No, 2516 Caden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 Caden Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2516 Caden Court does not have units with dishwashers.
