Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace

Lovely 4 bedroom home in an established Southeast Edmond neighborhood close to the Kilpatrick Turnpike. Well maintained and spacious with a brick fireplace as the focal point of the living room. Lots of updates throughout, and granite bathroom countertops just a year old. Large separate laundry room off kitchen with sink and lots of storage. Neutral colors throughout. No pets or smoking.