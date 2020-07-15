All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 2250 SW 102nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
2250 SW 102nd Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

2250 SW 102nd Street

2250 Southwest 102nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2250 Southwest 102nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73159

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 beds, 2 1/2 baths with a 2 car garage duplex for rent in SW OKC and Moore schools! - Located north of SW 104th and west of Penn Ave., go west on Shadowlake drive to Shadowridge drive, then go south on Shadowridge drive to the duplex. This one is a 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths with a 2 car garage duplex. Moore schools! Large living room with a fireplace, lots of space/square footage, and plenty of storage! All 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths are upstairs with the guest bath / 1/2 bath down. Great neighborhood that is close to a beautiful duck pond. Just minutes from the I-240 corridor with all it's shopping, restaurants and entertainment! Call our leasing line today at 405-691-6414 to schedule a time to see the inside.

(RLNE3394675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2250 SW 102nd Street have any available units?
2250 SW 102nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
Is 2250 SW 102nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2250 SW 102nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 SW 102nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2250 SW 102nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2250 SW 102nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2250 SW 102nd Street offers parking.
Does 2250 SW 102nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2250 SW 102nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 SW 102nd Street have a pool?
No, 2250 SW 102nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2250 SW 102nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2250 SW 102nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2250 SW 102nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2250 SW 102nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2250 SW 102nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2250 SW 102nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
The Shores
14117 N Rockwell Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73142
Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73170
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
The Parker Apartment Homes
14140 Broadway Ext
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Retreat at Riverbend
8114 W Britton Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolsOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKEnid, OK
Shawnee, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
The Greens
Heritage Hills East

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers