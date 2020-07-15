2250 SW 102nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 beds, 2 1/2 baths with a 2 car garage duplex for rent in SW OKC and Moore schools! - Located north of SW 104th and west of Penn Ave., go west on Shadowlake drive to Shadowridge drive, then go south on Shadowridge drive to the duplex. This one is a 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths with a 2 car garage duplex. Moore schools! Large living room with a fireplace, lots of space/square footage, and plenty of storage! All 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths are upstairs with the guest bath / 1/2 bath down. Great neighborhood that is close to a beautiful duck pond. Just minutes from the I-240 corridor with all it's shopping, restaurants and entertainment! Call our leasing line today at 405-691-6414 to schedule a time to see the inside.



(RLNE3394675)