Last updated April 18 2020 at 4:51 PM

221 NW 27th Street

221 Northwest 27th Street · (405) 414-2864
Location

221 Northwest 27th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,298

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1178 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This house is smack dab in the center of everything! Merely blocks away from The Paseo if you are looking for a Historic Home close to the Arts Districts then look no further! This home features heaps and heaps of historic charm, from the wood floors, to the woodwork and door frames this home will blow you away. Newly remodeled kitchen brings all the modern amenities you need, including gray cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, pantry space, commercial grade stove and more. Two true bedrooms but an addition Study as well! Large utility area off the back with tons of storage. Remodeled Bathroom with modern tiling. Nice large backyard with storage shed / garage. HUGE front porch that wraps around to the side of the house. Nice long driveway that could fit several cars. I haven't even mentioned that the home is across the street from a park and minutes to the highway for quick commutes. This is the one you've been looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 NW 27th Street have any available units?
221 NW 27th Street has a unit available for $1,298 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 NW 27th Street have?
Some of 221 NW 27th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 NW 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
221 NW 27th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 NW 27th Street pet-friendly?
No, 221 NW 27th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 221 NW 27th Street offer parking?
Yes, 221 NW 27th Street does offer parking.
Does 221 NW 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 NW 27th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 NW 27th Street have a pool?
No, 221 NW 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 221 NW 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 221 NW 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 221 NW 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 NW 27th Street has units with dishwashers.
