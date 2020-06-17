221 NW 27th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This house is smack dab in the center of everything! Merely blocks away from The Paseo if you are looking for a Historic Home close to the Arts Districts then look no further! This home features heaps and heaps of historic charm, from the wood floors, to the woodwork and door frames this home will blow you away. Newly remodeled kitchen brings all the modern amenities you need, including gray cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, pantry space, commercial grade stove and more. Two true bedrooms but an addition Study as well! Large utility area off the back with tons of storage. Remodeled Bathroom with modern tiling. Nice large backyard with storage shed / garage. HUGE front porch that wraps around to the side of the house. Nice long driveway that could fit several cars. I haven't even mentioned that the home is across the street from a park and minutes to the highway for quick commutes. This is the one you've been looking for!