Oklahoma City, OK
17105 Granite Pl
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

17105 Granite Pl

17105 Granite Place · No Longer Available
Oklahoma City
Location

17105 Granite Place, Oklahoma City, OK 73012
Copper Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Large 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 3 car in Edmond's Near Penn & 164th in Fenwick! - Large 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 3 car in Edmond's Near Penn & 164th in Fenwick! Home features great room with gas log fireplace, beautiful woodwork and open to kitchen. Kitchen has lots of cabinet & counter space. There is a breakfast nook plus formal dining. Master bath has huge walk in closet, vanity, double sinks and jetted tub and separate shower. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Covered patio. Sprinkler system. HOA includes pool, pond, playground access. Owner pays HOA dues. No pets or smoking permitted. Call Property Management & Realty today at 405-359-0011 to schedule your appointment today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2606312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17105 Granite Pl have any available units?
17105 Granite Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 17105 Granite Pl have?
Some of 17105 Granite Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17105 Granite Pl currently offering any rent specials?
17105 Granite Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17105 Granite Pl pet-friendly?
No, 17105 Granite Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 17105 Granite Pl offer parking?
Yes, 17105 Granite Pl offers parking.
Does 17105 Granite Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17105 Granite Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17105 Granite Pl have a pool?
Yes, 17105 Granite Pl has a pool.
Does 17105 Granite Pl have accessible units?
No, 17105 Granite Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 17105 Granite Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17105 Granite Pl has units with dishwashers.
