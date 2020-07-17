17105 Granite Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Large 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 3 car in Edmond's Near Penn & 164th in Fenwick! - Large 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 3 car in Edmond's Near Penn & 164th in Fenwick! Home features great room with gas log fireplace, beautiful woodwork and open to kitchen. Kitchen has lots of cabinet & counter space. There is a breakfast nook plus formal dining. Master bath has huge walk in closet, vanity, double sinks and jetted tub and separate shower. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Covered patio. Sprinkler system. HOA includes pool, pond, playground access. Owner pays HOA dues. No pets or smoking permitted. Call Property Management & Realty today at 405-359-0011 to schedule your appointment today!



No Pets Allowed



