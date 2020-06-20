All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 1612 NW 126th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
1612 NW 126th St
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

1612 NW 126th St

1612 Northwest 126th Street · (405) 463-0040 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1612 Northwest 126th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1612 NW 126th St · Avail. now

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1431 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Gorgeous Home in Heritage Oaks with All Appliances Included!! - Gorgeous Home in Heritage Oaks with All Appliances Included!!

Come home to this beautiful house with great open concept. Large living area with gas corner fireplace and ceiling fan. Spacious kitchen with granite counters and appliances that include refrigerator with ice/water dispenser, microwave, dishwasher, stove & oven. Master Suite features separate bathroom with dual vanities, walk in closet, high ceilings with fan.
Fantastic back yard with wood privacy fence, large yard space with patio!

This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text for details (405)650-8688 cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

Call today for more information!

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing!!!!

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

(RLNE4011721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 NW 126th St have any available units?
1612 NW 126th St has a unit available for $1,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1612 NW 126th St have?
Some of 1612 NW 126th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 NW 126th St currently offering any rent specials?
1612 NW 126th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 NW 126th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1612 NW 126th St is pet friendly.
Does 1612 NW 126th St offer parking?
Yes, 1612 NW 126th St does offer parking.
Does 1612 NW 126th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1612 NW 126th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 NW 126th St have a pool?
No, 1612 NW 126th St does not have a pool.
Does 1612 NW 126th St have accessible units?
No, 1612 NW 126th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 NW 126th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1612 NW 126th St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1612 NW 126th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Northridge (Retreat at River Bend)
8114 W Britton Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
Retreat at Quail North
2701 Watermark Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73128
Crown Lone Oak
15400 Crown at Lone Oak Road
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73134

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity