16012 Promontory Road

Located in the gated community of Lone Oak Ridge, this beautiful home has been kept in great condition & is move in ready! This open concept home boasts 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room upstairs which could serve as a 4th bedroom or game room & has its own full bath. The home has a split floor plan with the master bedroom suite separate from the secondary bedrooms. The kitchen is complete with granite countertops, tons of cabinets, pantry, dedicated dining space, breakfast bar, & a built-in desk. A dining room off the entry could be used as a formal dining or study & has beautiful wood floors. Enjoy the covered patio & mature landscaping of the backyard. Home is close to the neighborhood park, & the neighborhood backs to the highly sought after Deer Creek Elementary School with sidewalk access to the school. The home has convenient access to both the Kilpatrick Turnpike & Hefner Parkway as well as shopping & dining options galore. HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS OR MOVE-IN ON MAY 10TH.