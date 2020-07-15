All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:10 AM

16012 Promontory Road

16012 Promontory Road · No Longer Available
Location

16012 Promontory Road, Oklahoma City, OK 73013

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
Located in the gated community of Lone Oak Ridge, this beautiful home has been kept in great condition & is move in ready! This open concept home boasts 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room upstairs which could serve as a 4th bedroom or game room & has its own full bath. The home has a split floor plan with the master bedroom suite separate from the secondary bedrooms. The kitchen is complete with granite countertops, tons of cabinets, pantry, dedicated dining space, breakfast bar, & a built-in desk. A dining room off the entry could be used as a formal dining or study & has beautiful wood floors. Enjoy the covered patio & mature landscaping of the backyard. Home is close to the neighborhood park, & the neighborhood backs to the highly sought after Deer Creek Elementary School with sidewalk access to the school. The home has convenient access to both the Kilpatrick Turnpike & Hefner Parkway as well as shopping & dining options galore. HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS OR MOVE-IN ON MAY 10TH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16012 Promontory Road have any available units?
16012 Promontory Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 16012 Promontory Road have?
Some of 16012 Promontory Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16012 Promontory Road currently offering any rent specials?
16012 Promontory Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16012 Promontory Road pet-friendly?
No, 16012 Promontory Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 16012 Promontory Road offer parking?
No, 16012 Promontory Road does not offer parking.
Does 16012 Promontory Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16012 Promontory Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16012 Promontory Road have a pool?
No, 16012 Promontory Road does not have a pool.
Does 16012 Promontory Road have accessible units?
No, 16012 Promontory Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16012 Promontory Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16012 Promontory Road has units with dishwashers.
