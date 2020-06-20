All apartments in Oklahoma City
15500 Swallowtail Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

15500 Swallowtail Rd

15500 Swallowtail Road · (405) 359-0011
Location

15500 Swallowtail Road, Oklahoma City, OK 73013
Butterfly Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15500 Swallowtail Rd · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1782 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Great 3 bed, 2 bath Duplex in Gated Community - Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car duplex in a gated community near Santa Fe & 150th. Tall ceilings throughout. The kitchen over looks both the dining and living areas and includes an eating bar, pantry, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. The living room features a ceiling fan, fireplace, built-in bookshelf and access to the back patio. The master bedroom includes a ceiling fan and en-suite bathroom with a double sink vanity, jetted tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet. HOA includes lawn care, pool and clubhouse. Owner pays HOA dues. No pets or smoking permitted. Call Property Management & Realty at 405-359-0011 to schedule a showing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5771962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15500 Swallowtail Rd have any available units?
15500 Swallowtail Rd has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 15500 Swallowtail Rd have?
Some of 15500 Swallowtail Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15500 Swallowtail Rd currently offering any rent specials?
15500 Swallowtail Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15500 Swallowtail Rd pet-friendly?
No, 15500 Swallowtail Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 15500 Swallowtail Rd offer parking?
Yes, 15500 Swallowtail Rd does offer parking.
Does 15500 Swallowtail Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15500 Swallowtail Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15500 Swallowtail Rd have a pool?
Yes, 15500 Swallowtail Rd has a pool.
Does 15500 Swallowtail Rd have accessible units?
No, 15500 Swallowtail Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 15500 Swallowtail Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15500 Swallowtail Rd has units with dishwashers.
