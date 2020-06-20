15500 Swallowtail Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Great 3 bed, 2 bath Duplex in Gated Community - Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car duplex in a gated community near Santa Fe & 150th. Tall ceilings throughout. The kitchen over looks both the dining and living areas and includes an eating bar, pantry, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. The living room features a ceiling fan, fireplace, built-in bookshelf and access to the back patio. The master bedroom includes a ceiling fan and en-suite bathroom with a double sink vanity, jetted tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet. HOA includes lawn care, pool and clubhouse. Owner pays HOA dues. No pets or smoking permitted. Call Property Management & Realty at 405-359-0011 to schedule a showing today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5771962)