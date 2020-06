Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave stainless steel Property Amenities

This home has been redone top to bottom!! New roof, all new flooring, fresh paint, all new plumbing and lighting fixtures. This one is a must see even the landscaping has been redone! There are 3 bedrooms plus a large office with picture window. Formal dining is open to large living area. The club kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and walk in pantry. Too many extras to list. Sit up a time and come see for your self!