1436 NW 168th Street

1436 Northwest 168th Street · (405) 434-5373
Location

1436 Northwest 168th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73012
Copper Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1436 NW 168th Street · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
A++ Gated in Fenwick! Directly Across from Pool! - This home is located in Fenwick Gated Addition, on 164th and N Pennsylvania Ave.

Listen, this is it! Walk into extravagance with high ceilings, stunning woodwork, and TONS of storage. Sitting just inside the gate in Fenwick, the pool and park are directly across the street. With a layout for entertaining, the formal living sits just at the entry. XL kitchen with stainless appliances including refrigerator, ample counterspace, grand island with storage on BOTH sides, and a beautiful brick-covered range. A breakfast bar that could literally fit 12 separates the kitchen from the family room (2 out of 3 living spaces). There are so many windows in this house! Dining and Formal Dining Room. Between the master and bedrooms is another living space, perfect for toys or lounging! Spacious master bedroom with double sinks, vanity, separate tub, and large walk-in closet. Bedrooms each have good sized closets. Office with great built-ins! Utility includes washer & dryer. 2 backyard exits with a great covered patio with ceiling fan and large fenced yard! Storm shelter in 3 car garage.
FULLY FURNISHED OPTION AVAILABLE.

3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 3 Car Garage
Edmond Schools: West Field/Summit/Santa Fe

Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!

To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com

*All pets must be approved by the owner*

(RLNE5590451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436 NW 168th Street have any available units?
1436 NW 168th Street has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1436 NW 168th Street have?
Some of 1436 NW 168th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1436 NW 168th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1436 NW 168th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 NW 168th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1436 NW 168th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1436 NW 168th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1436 NW 168th Street does offer parking.
Does 1436 NW 168th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1436 NW 168th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 NW 168th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1436 NW 168th Street has a pool.
Does 1436 NW 168th Street have accessible units?
No, 1436 NW 168th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 NW 168th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1436 NW 168th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
