1436 NW 168th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

A++ Gated in Fenwick! Directly Across from Pool! - This home is located in Fenwick Gated Addition, on 164th and N Pennsylvania Ave.



Listen, this is it! Walk into extravagance with high ceilings, stunning woodwork, and TONS of storage. Sitting just inside the gate in Fenwick, the pool and park are directly across the street. With a layout for entertaining, the formal living sits just at the entry. XL kitchen with stainless appliances including refrigerator, ample counterspace, grand island with storage on BOTH sides, and a beautiful brick-covered range. A breakfast bar that could literally fit 12 separates the kitchen from the family room (2 out of 3 living spaces). There are so many windows in this house! Dining and Formal Dining Room. Between the master and bedrooms is another living space, perfect for toys or lounging! Spacious master bedroom with double sinks, vanity, separate tub, and large walk-in closet. Bedrooms each have good sized closets. Office with great built-ins! Utility includes washer & dryer. 2 backyard exits with a great covered patio with ceiling fan and large fenced yard! Storm shelter in 3 car garage.

FULLY FURNISHED OPTION AVAILABLE.



3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 3 Car Garage

Edmond Schools: West Field/Summit/Santa Fe



Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!



To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com



*All pets must be approved by the owner*



(RLNE5590451)