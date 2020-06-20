All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

1317 Northwest 8th Street

1317 Northwest 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1317 Northwest 8th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Metro Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
**$100 OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT** updated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home available for rent! This property has fresh paint and redone hardwood floors throughout! Granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, and open kitchen to the living room!! Additional features of this home are the indoor laundry room, large backyard. Pet friendly! $250 pet fee per pet. Please call Buffalo Property Management at 405-229-5261 Monday-Friday between the hours of 9:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. or email buffalopm1234@gmail.com to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Northwest 8th Street have any available units?
1317 Northwest 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 Northwest 8th Street have?
Some of 1317 Northwest 8th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Northwest 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Northwest 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Northwest 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 Northwest 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1317 Northwest 8th Street offer parking?
No, 1317 Northwest 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1317 Northwest 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Northwest 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Northwest 8th Street have a pool?
No, 1317 Northwest 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Northwest 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 1317 Northwest 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Northwest 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 Northwest 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
