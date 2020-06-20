1317 Northwest 8th Street

Amenities

**$100 OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT** updated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home available for rent! This property has fresh paint and redone hardwood floors throughout! Granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, and open kitchen to the living room!! Additional features of this home are the indoor laundry room, large backyard. Pet friendly! $250 pet fee per pet. Please call Buffalo Property Management at 405-229-5261 Monday-Friday between the hours of 9:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. or email buffalopm1234@gmail.com to schedule a showing.