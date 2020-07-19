12417 Clarence Ct

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in Fox Run - Contact Shelly at Shelly_Jeffers@yahoo.com or 405-596-2482 for more information and to schedule showings.



You will love this spacious floorplan! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home includes a bonus room and is located in the Fox Run Addition. Conveniently located within minutes of the Kilpatrick Turnpike, Quail Springs, Chisolm Creek, Dining and Entertainment!



Putnam City Schools: (Tenant to Verify Information)

Dennis Elementary School

Hefner Middle School

Putnam City North High School



Pets Welcome:

$25 p/month - Up to 25lbs

$50 p/month - Over 26lbs

(Breed Restrictions Apply - Contact Leasing Realtor for Details)



$45 Non-Refundable Application Fee

Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent



(RLNE5915184)