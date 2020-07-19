All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 12417 Clarence Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
12417 Clarence Ct
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

12417 Clarence Ct

12417 Clarence Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12417 Clarence Court, Oklahoma City, OK 73142
Fox Run

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in Fox Run - Contact Shelly at Shelly_Jeffers@yahoo.com or 405-596-2482 for more information and to schedule showings.

You will love this spacious floorplan! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home includes a bonus room and is located in the Fox Run Addition. Conveniently located within minutes of the Kilpatrick Turnpike, Quail Springs, Chisolm Creek, Dining and Entertainment!

Putnam City Schools: (Tenant to Verify Information)
Dennis Elementary School
Hefner Middle School
Putnam City North High School

Pets Welcome:
$25 p/month - Up to 25lbs
$50 p/month - Over 26lbs
(Breed Restrictions Apply - Contact Leasing Realtor for Details)

$45 Non-Refundable Application Fee
Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent

(RLNE5915184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12417 Clarence Ct have any available units?
12417 Clarence Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
Is 12417 Clarence Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12417 Clarence Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12417 Clarence Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 12417 Clarence Ct is pet friendly.
Does 12417 Clarence Ct offer parking?
No, 12417 Clarence Ct does not offer parking.
Does 12417 Clarence Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12417 Clarence Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12417 Clarence Ct have a pool?
No, 12417 Clarence Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12417 Clarence Ct have accessible units?
No, 12417 Clarence Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12417 Clarence Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 12417 Clarence Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12417 Clarence Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 12417 Clarence Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pointe at North Penn
19501 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73012
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
The Parker Apartment Homes
14140 Broadway Ext
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73128
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73104

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolsOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKEnid, OK
Shawnee, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
The Greens
Heritage Hills East

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers