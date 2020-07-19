12417 Clarence Ct

Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in Fox Run - Contact Shelly at Shelly_Jeffers@yahoo.com or 405-596-2482 for more information and to schedule showings.
You will love this spacious floorplan! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home includes a bonus room and is located in the Fox Run Addition. Conveniently located within minutes of the Kilpatrick Turnpike, Quail Springs, Chisolm Creek, Dining and Entertainment!
Putnam City Schools: (Tenant to Verify Information)
Dennis Elementary School
Hefner Middle School
Putnam City North High School
Pets Welcome:
$25 p/month - Up to 25lbs
$50 p/month - Over 26lbs
(Breed Restrictions Apply - Contact Leasing Realtor for Details)
$45 Non-Refundable Application Fee
Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent
(RLNE5915184)