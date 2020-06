Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOME FOR LEASE IN NE OKC !!! - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOME IN NE OKC IS AVAILABLE FOR LEASE !!!



This spacious home is available for lease and features the following:



3 Bedrooms

1 Bathrooms

Central Heat & Air

Stove

Window Units

Family Room

Dining Room

New Laminate Floors

New Roof

Decorative Fireplace

Laundry Room

Ceiling Fans

Covered Porch

Lots of Windows

Near OU Medical Center



............ and much, much more !!



Rent: $ 725

Deposit: $ 700



Section 8: Accepted



Pet Policy: Pets are accepted with a $ 300 pet deposit. Some restrictions apply.



Directions: NE 23rd & Lottie, South to NE 17th, West to property.



Please contact Jessica @ 405-928-8411 today for your private showing.



www.energypmokc.com



(RLNE3800773)