All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 11906 SHADY TRAIL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
11906 SHADY TRAIL
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

11906 SHADY TRAIL

11906 Shady Trail Lane · (405) 313-6820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Quail Creek
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11906 Shady Trail Lane, Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Quail Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11906 SHADY TRAIL · Avail. Aug 10

$1,275

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2202 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
11906 SHADY TRAIL Available 08/10/20 2 Masters - Lawn Care Provided - 3 bds/3 baths - 2 Story Condo with 3 bedrooms + Office, 3 full baths, formal dining, 2 car garage, 2202 sq. ft. (est.), built in 1984 in Quail Creek Condos. Very well maintained home. Fireplace, pantry, 2 Master bedrooms (1 downstairs and 1 up). All 3 bedrooms have their own bath. Upstairs master has an open deck. Very clean and neat. The garage has lots of built-ins. Lawn care provided. OKC Schools.
To view this home, please call (405) 313-6820 or (405) 285-2635 (office) or yourokcrentals@gmail.com (email).
To fill out an application visit our Website at: www.OKCLeasing.com.
Available Monday thru Saturday to Show.
Pet Deposit: $400-$600 per pet - No Cats.
Appliances: Dishwasher, disposal, stove, microwave
Interior: Fireplace, pantry, 2 masters
Exterior: Open deck
Mechanical: Garage door lift, security system, smoke alarm
Directions: S. from NW 122nd just E. of Hefner Parkway on Maple Ridge. 1st R. is Shady Trail

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2432925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11906 SHADY TRAIL have any available units?
11906 SHADY TRAIL has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11906 SHADY TRAIL have?
Some of 11906 SHADY TRAIL's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11906 SHADY TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
11906 SHADY TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11906 SHADY TRAIL pet-friendly?
Yes, 11906 SHADY TRAIL is pet friendly.
Does 11906 SHADY TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 11906 SHADY TRAIL offers parking.
Does 11906 SHADY TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11906 SHADY TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11906 SHADY TRAIL have a pool?
No, 11906 SHADY TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 11906 SHADY TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 11906 SHADY TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 11906 SHADY TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11906 SHADY TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11906 SHADY TRAIL?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Retreat at Quail North
2701 Watermark Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73135
Drexel Flats
8800 Drexel Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
Vintage at 50th
3235 NW 50th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73112
Ashley Park
2600 W I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73159

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolsOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKEnid, OK
Shawnee, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
The Greens
Heritage Hills East

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity