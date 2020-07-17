Amenities
11906 SHADY TRAIL Available 08/10/20 2 Masters - Lawn Care Provided - 3 bds/3 baths - 2 Story Condo with 3 bedrooms + Office, 3 full baths, formal dining, 2 car garage, 2202 sq. ft. (est.), built in 1984 in Quail Creek Condos. Very well maintained home. Fireplace, pantry, 2 Master bedrooms (1 downstairs and 1 up). All 3 bedrooms have their own bath. Upstairs master has an open deck. Very clean and neat. The garage has lots of built-ins. Lawn care provided. OKC Schools.
To view this home, please call (405) 313-6820 or (405) 285-2635 (office) or yourokcrentals@gmail.com (email).
To fill out an application visit our Website at: www.OKCLeasing.com.
Available Monday thru Saturday to Show.
Pet Deposit: $400-$600 per pet - No Cats.
Appliances: Dishwasher, disposal, stove, microwave
Interior: Fireplace, pantry, 2 masters
Exterior: Open deck
Mechanical: Garage door lift, security system, smoke alarm
Directions: S. from NW 122nd just E. of Hefner Parkway on Maple Ridge. 1st R. is Shady Trail
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2432925)