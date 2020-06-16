All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 11405 Springhollow Road #302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
11405 Springhollow Road #302
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

11405 Springhollow Road #302

11405 Springhollow Road · (405) 434-5373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Quail Creek
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11405 Springhollow Road, Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Quail Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11405 Springhollow Road #302 · Avail. Jul 5

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
parking
11405 Springhollow Road #302 Available 07/05/20 Remodeled Condo in Quail Creek! - This home is located on Hefner between Lake Hefner Parkway and May.

Cute condo in a super location! Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. 2 large bedrooms, a spacious living with a fireplace and great built-ins! Fenced courtyard for privacy.

2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1 Carport
OKC Schools

Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!

To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com

*All pets must be approved by the owner*

(RLNE4230561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11405 Springhollow Road #302 have any available units?
11405 Springhollow Road #302 has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11405 Springhollow Road #302 have?
Some of 11405 Springhollow Road #302's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11405 Springhollow Road #302 currently offering any rent specials?
11405 Springhollow Road #302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11405 Springhollow Road #302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11405 Springhollow Road #302 is pet friendly.
Does 11405 Springhollow Road #302 offer parking?
Yes, 11405 Springhollow Road #302 does offer parking.
Does 11405 Springhollow Road #302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11405 Springhollow Road #302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11405 Springhollow Road #302 have a pool?
No, 11405 Springhollow Road #302 does not have a pool.
Does 11405 Springhollow Road #302 have accessible units?
No, 11405 Springhollow Road #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 11405 Springhollow Road #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11405 Springhollow Road #302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11405 Springhollow Road #302?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
The Haven
601 Robert S Kerr Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73102
Cinnamon Square
6624 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
The Parker Apartment Homes
14140 Broadway Ext
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73142
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73103
The Edge at Midtown
1325 N Walker Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity