Amenities

pet friendly carport recently renovated stainless steel fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard parking

11405 Springhollow Road #302 Available 07/05/20 Remodeled Condo in Quail Creek! - This home is located on Hefner between Lake Hefner Parkway and May.



Cute condo in a super location! Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. 2 large bedrooms, a spacious living with a fireplace and great built-ins! Fenced courtyard for privacy.



2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1 Carport

OKC Schools



Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!



To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com



*All pets must be approved by the owner*



(RLNE4230561)