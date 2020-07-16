10340 Exter Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful home has so much to offer both INSIDE & OUT! - This beautiful home has so much to offer both INSIDE & OUT! Roof, fencing as well as all gutters have been modernized. All wood siding material on the back of the home has been replaced & painted. Covered Patio with Outdoor TV! Auto sprinkler system in the front & back yard! All new interior doors, Crown Molding & Beam Ceilings in Living Room. Fireplace with gas logs by remote control. Kitchen offers Granite Countertops, Brick Backsplash & Double Oven! All bedrooms have Walk-in Closets & Ceiling Fans. Large hallways with lots of storage ~ This home has it all! Come check out this gem in the Westbury Addition.



No Smoking!



Additional Pet Fees Apply!



