All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 10340 Exter Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
10340 Exter Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

10340 Exter Ave

10340 Exter Avenue · (405) 463-0040 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10340 Exter Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73099
Westbury

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10340 Exter Ave · Avail. now

$1,199

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful home has so much to offer both INSIDE & OUT! - This beautiful home has so much to offer both INSIDE & OUT! Roof, fencing as well as all gutters have been modernized. All wood siding material on the back of the home has been replaced & painted. Covered Patio with Outdoor TV! Auto sprinkler system in the front & back yard! All new interior doors, Crown Molding & Beam Ceilings in Living Room. Fireplace with gas logs by remote control. Kitchen offers Granite Countertops, Brick Backsplash & Double Oven! All bedrooms have Walk-in Closets & Ceiling Fans. Large hallways with lots of storage ~ This home has it all! Come check out this gem in the Westbury Addition.

This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text for details (405)650-8688 cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

Call today for more information!

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing.

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

(RLNE3836828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10340 Exter Ave have any available units?
10340 Exter Ave has a unit available for $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10340 Exter Ave have?
Some of 10340 Exter Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10340 Exter Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10340 Exter Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10340 Exter Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10340 Exter Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10340 Exter Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10340 Exter Ave offers parking.
Does 10340 Exter Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10340 Exter Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10340 Exter Ave have a pool?
No, 10340 Exter Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10340 Exter Ave have accessible units?
No, 10340 Exter Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10340 Exter Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10340 Exter Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 10340 Exter Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
The Capitol on 28th Street
215 NE 28th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73105
Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Retreat at Riverbend
8114 W Britton Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
Crown Lone Oak
15400 Crown at Lone Oak Road
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
The Edge at Midtown
1325 N Walker Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73103
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73112

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolsOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKEnid, OK
Shawnee, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
The Greens
Heritage Hills East

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity