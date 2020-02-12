816 Willow Lane

Amenities
Updated 3 bedroom home near OU! - Newly updated 3 bedroom home in Norman! This home features wood and tile floors through out and has a beautiful backyard with a large deck. This home includes washer and dryer, fridge, and double ovens!
Pets: Yes
Refrigerator: Yes
Washer/Dryer: Yes
Fenced Yard: Yes
Fireplace: Yes
School District Information: McKinley Elementary, Alcott Middle School, Norman High School
**Pet Policy: Rent Increases by $25 a month if pets are approved at the property. Pet deposit is $300 nonrefundable. A maximum of two pets per property under 35 pounds each. Some breed restrictions apply; call our office for details.
(RLNE5845122)