816 Willow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 3 bedroom home near OU! - Newly updated 3 bedroom home in Norman! This home features wood and tile floors through out and has a beautiful backyard with a large deck. This home includes washer and dryer, fridge, and double ovens!



Pets: Yes

Refrigerator: Yes

Washer/Dryer: Yes

Fenced Yard: Yes

Fireplace: Yes



School District Information: McKinley Elementary, Alcott Middle School, Norman High School



**Pet Policy: Rent Increases by $25 a month if pets are approved at the property. Pet deposit is $300 nonrefundable. A maximum of two pets per property under 35 pounds each. Some breed restrictions apply; call our office for details.



