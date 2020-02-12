All apartments in Norman
816 Willow Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

816 Willow Lane

816 Willow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

816 Willow Lane, Norman, OK 73072

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 3 bedroom home near OU! - Newly updated 3 bedroom home in Norman! This home features wood and tile floors through out and has a beautiful backyard with a large deck. This home includes washer and dryer, fridge, and double ovens!

Pets: Yes
Refrigerator: Yes
Washer/Dryer: Yes
Fenced Yard: Yes
Fireplace: Yes

School District Information: McKinley Elementary, Alcott Middle School, Norman High School

**Pet Policy: Rent Increases by $25 a month if pets are approved at the property. Pet deposit is $300 nonrefundable. A maximum of two pets per property under 35 pounds each. Some breed restrictions apply; call our office for details.

(RLNE5845122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Willow Lane have any available units?
816 Willow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norman, OK.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 Willow Lane have?
Some of 816 Willow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 Willow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
816 Willow Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Willow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 816 Willow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 816 Willow Lane offer parking?
No, 816 Willow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 816 Willow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 816 Willow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Willow Lane have a pool?
No, 816 Willow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 816 Willow Lane have accessible units?
No, 816 Willow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Willow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 Willow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
