Available after August 1st.

Nice home that sits on a cul-de-sac right off Robinson. Central heat and air. Comes with Granite counter tops and ceramic tile. New carpet and vinyl wood flooring will be put in once vacant. 4th room is a garage conversion with its own bathroom. Also has an extra living room space off the kitchen looking out to the spacious backyard. Has washer/dryer hook ups inside the home so you won't have to go outside in those cold or super-hot days. Will allow one small pet with references and $300 pet deposit. Tenant to maintain the lawn and be responsible for all utilities. Due to Covid 19, while tenants are still occupying the home we will be pre scheduling appt times to show. All potential tenants viewing the home will have to wear a mask. Call or email to schedule a showing.