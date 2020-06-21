508 Kansas St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 2 bedroom home in central Norman - Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in the heart of Norman. Minutes away from downtown Norman, restaurants and shopping. Hardwood and laminate throughout house.



Pets: Yes

Refrigerator: Yes

Washer/Dryer: Has connections

Fenced Yard: Yes

Fireplace: No



School District Information: Adams Elementary, Whittier Middle School, Norman North High School



**Pet Policy: Rent Increases by $25 a month if pets are approved at the property. Pet deposit is $300 nonrefundable. A maximum of two pets per property under 35 pounds each. Some breed restrictions apply; call our office for details.



