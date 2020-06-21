All apartments in Norman
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

508 Kansas St

508 Kansas Street · (405) 801-2293 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

508 Kansas Street, Norman, OK 73069

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 508 Kansas St · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2 bedroom home in central Norman - Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in the heart of Norman. Minutes away from downtown Norman, restaurants and shopping. Hardwood and laminate throughout house.

Pets: Yes
Refrigerator: Yes
Washer/Dryer: Has connections
Fenced Yard: Yes
Fireplace: No

School District Information: Adams Elementary, Whittier Middle School, Norman North High School

**Pet Policy: Rent Increases by $25 a month if pets are approved at the property. Pet deposit is $300 nonrefundable. A maximum of two pets per property under 35 pounds each. Some breed restrictions apply; call our office for details.

(RLNE5817726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Kansas St have any available units?
508 Kansas St has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 Kansas St have?
Some of 508 Kansas St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Kansas St currently offering any rent specials?
508 Kansas St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Kansas St pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 Kansas St is pet friendly.
Does 508 Kansas St offer parking?
No, 508 Kansas St does not offer parking.
Does 508 Kansas St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 Kansas St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Kansas St have a pool?
No, 508 Kansas St does not have a pool.
Does 508 Kansas St have accessible units?
No, 508 Kansas St does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Kansas St have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 Kansas St does not have units with dishwashers.
