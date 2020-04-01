All apartments in Norman
Find more places like 428 Elmcrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norman, OK
/
428 Elmcrest Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:11 AM

428 Elmcrest Drive

428 Elmcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Norman
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

428 Elmcrest Drive, Norman, OK 73071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome to 428 Elmcrest! This home features a spacious three bedroom, two full baths, and a two car garage with an in-ground storm shelter. Brand new wood flooring in two bedrooms and new carpet in the living and master bedroom! The kitchen comes with tiled counter tops and all appliances are included with this lease: refrigerator, washer and dryer, microwave, and a separate cook top and oven. The garage has backyard and attic access with plenty of shelves for any of your storage needs. Located on a quiet interior street, this home boasts a large backyard with a storage shed and an open patio. The neighborhood is near Griffin Park which includes sports fields, walking trails and other recreation. Close to highways and OU campus. Easy to show and apply, call for more information or to schedule a tour. Security deposit $1250, pets allowed for an additional charge depending on breed and number of pets, $40 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 Elmcrest Drive have any available units?
428 Elmcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norman, OK.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 428 Elmcrest Drive have?
Some of 428 Elmcrest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 Elmcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
428 Elmcrest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 Elmcrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 428 Elmcrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 428 Elmcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 428 Elmcrest Drive does offer parking.
Does 428 Elmcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 428 Elmcrest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 Elmcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 428 Elmcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 428 Elmcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 428 Elmcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 428 Elmcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 428 Elmcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah Ridge
4701 W Heritage Place
Norman, OK 73072
CrownRidge of Norman
3751 Eagle Cliff Drive
Norman, OK 73072
Post Oak
705 Ridgecrest Ct
Norman, OK 73072
Alameda Pointe
2021 E Alameda St
Norman, OK 73071
Forest Pointe
1100 Oak Tree Ave
Norman, OK 73072
Hampton Woods
3001 Oak Tree Ave
Norman, OK 73072
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd
Norman, OK 73072
The Renaissance at Norman
1600 Ann Branden Blvd
Norman, OK 73071

Similar Pages

Norman 1 BedroomsNorman 2 Bedrooms
Norman Apartments with PoolNorman Dog Friendly Apartments
Norman Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKPauls Valley, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OK
Mustang, OKNewcastle, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Moore Norman Technology CenterUniversity of Oklahoma-Norman Campus
Mid-America Christian UniversityUniversity of Central Oklahoma
Southern Nazarene University