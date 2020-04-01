428 Elmcrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome to 428 Elmcrest! This home features a spacious three bedroom, two full baths, and a two car garage with an in-ground storm shelter. Brand new wood flooring in two bedrooms and new carpet in the living and master bedroom! The kitchen comes with tiled counter tops and all appliances are included with this lease: refrigerator, washer and dryer, microwave, and a separate cook top and oven. The garage has backyard and attic access with plenty of shelves for any of your storage needs. Located on a quiet interior street, this home boasts a large backyard with a storage shed and an open patio. The neighborhood is near Griffin Park which includes sports fields, walking trails and other recreation. Close to highways and OU campus. Easy to show and apply, call for more information or to schedule a tour. Security deposit $1250, pets allowed for an additional charge depending on breed and number of pets, $40 application fee.