Unique Campus Property for Lease! - Great location and beautiful yard! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is directly across the street from Lions Park. With water/trash and yardwork included, all you have to do is sit back and enjoy the amazing view from the backyard! This house has been freshly painted and includes a tankless hot water heater and irrigation system for beautiful landscaping. Ample storage with the shed in backyard for tenants use. Just a 10 minute walk to OU campus or Campus Corner.

Interested in renting this home? Contact us (405) 701-8881 and we will schedule a private tour!



(RLNE4187548)