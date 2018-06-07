All apartments in Norman
Last updated June 4 2020

4101 Drawbridge Lane

4101 Drawbridge Lane · (405) 310-2796
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4101 Drawbridge Lane, Norman, OK 73072

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1873 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
We can show this property either with Face Time or can meet you on site. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on the west side of Norman with easy access to I-35. Living room has a corner fireplace with a beautiful bookcase. Ceiling fans through out, granite counter top in kitchen, gas cook stove and oven with lots of cabinet space. Master bedroom is complete with a master bath that has not only a large tub but also a free standing shower. For entertaining or grilling out, the backyard has a large covered patio. If extra storage is needed, there is a shed in the backyard. Home is walking distance from the elementary school and has a neighborhood swimming pool. This is a No pets Non smoking unit and the new lease will end May 31st, 2021. Security deposit will be $1600.00.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4101 Drawbridge Lane have any available units?
4101 Drawbridge Lane has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 4101 Drawbridge Lane have?
Some of 4101 Drawbridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4101 Drawbridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4101 Drawbridge Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4101 Drawbridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4101 Drawbridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norman.
Does 4101 Drawbridge Lane offer parking?
No, 4101 Drawbridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4101 Drawbridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4101 Drawbridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4101 Drawbridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4101 Drawbridge Lane has a pool.
Does 4101 Drawbridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 4101 Drawbridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4101 Drawbridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4101 Drawbridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
