4101 Drawbridge Lane

We can show this property either with Face Time or can meet you on site. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on the west side of Norman with easy access to I-35. Living room has a corner fireplace with a beautiful bookcase. Ceiling fans through out, granite counter top in kitchen, gas cook stove and oven with lots of cabinet space. Master bedroom is complete with a master bath that has not only a large tub but also a free standing shower. For entertaining or grilling out, the backyard has a large covered patio. If extra storage is needed, there is a shed in the backyard. Home is walking distance from the elementary school and has a neighborhood swimming pool. This is a No pets Non smoking unit and the new lease will end May 31st, 2021. Security deposit will be $1600.00.