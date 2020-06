Amenities

210 Justin Dr. Available 07/10/20 Available JULY 2020 Adorable 2 bed Townhouse for Lease - Availabe to tour after July 1st this well kept 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse comes with fireplace, private patio, plenty of storage and washer and dryer in unit. Master bedroom and living room are a great size! Swimming pool in complex available for use by resident. This cute townhouse will be available to tour after July 1st Call today for info 405-701-8881



(RLNE3113594)