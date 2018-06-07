1515 Vine Street

Amenities

We can show this property either by Face Time or can meet you on site. A beautiful home on a large corner lot. Very spacious at 2157 sq. ft. with lots of storage. Living area has a gas fireplace, built in bookcase, ceiling fans and beautiful floors. Kitchen has granite counter tops with electric free standing range/oven, oversized side-by- side refrigerator/freezer, dishwasher and microwave. All tile floors for easy maintenance. Garage has been converted into a 4th bedroom with heat and air. The utility room comes with large capacity washer/dryer, storage and includes a safe room. For playtime the backyard includes both a patio for grilling and a 1127 sq ft basketball court with basketball goal. To add to the storage there is a large shed in the backyard complete with a lean to for lawn movers and such. This is a non smoking home. NO CATS. DOGS UPON APPROVAL. Home will be available May 1st, 2020. Lease will end May 31st, 2021. Security deposit will be $1950.00.