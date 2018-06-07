All apartments in Norman
1515 Vine Street
1515 Vine Street

Location

1515 Vine Street, Norman, OK 73072

Amenities

We can show this property either by Face Time or can meet you on site. A beautiful home on a large corner lot. Very spacious at 2157 sq. ft. with lots of storage. Living area has a gas fireplace, built in bookcase, ceiling fans and beautiful floors. Kitchen has granite counter tops with electric free standing range/oven, oversized side-by- side refrigerator/freezer, dishwasher and microwave. All tile floors for easy maintenance. Garage has been converted into a 4th bedroom with heat and air. The utility room comes with large capacity washer/dryer, storage and includes a safe room. For playtime the backyard includes both a patio for grilling and a 1127 sq ft basketball court with basketball goal. To add to the storage there is a large shed in the backyard complete with a lean to for lawn movers and such. This is a non smoking home. NO CATS. DOGS UPON APPROVAL. Home will be available May 1st, 2020. Lease will end May 31st, 2021. Security deposit will be $1950.00.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Vine Street have any available units?
1515 Vine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norman, OK.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 Vine Street have?
Some of 1515 Vine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Vine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Vine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Vine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 Vine Street is pet friendly.
Does 1515 Vine Street offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Vine Street does offer parking.
Does 1515 Vine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1515 Vine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Vine Street have a pool?
No, 1515 Vine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Vine Street have accessible units?
No, 1515 Vine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Vine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 Vine Street has units with dishwashers.
