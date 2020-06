Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is available to rent starting mid June! Don't miss out on this home with easy access to major highways. It includes all kitchen appliances with refrigerator. Other features include large living room, privacy fence in backyard, and a 1 car garage.



Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.