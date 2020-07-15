10819 Turtle Back Drive

Amenities

This lovely 3 bed 2 bath home is on the East side of Midwest City, and has Choctaw schools. Once you enter this home you will find a warm hearth open to the living dining and kitchen areas, a cozy central gathering space that will be the heart of your new home. The office is just off the entry and the Master Suite is on the opposite side of the home from the guest bedrooms. Convenient to the highway, Tinker AFB, and shopping, this is a great neighborhood with a playground for the kids to enjoy.



https://rently.com/properties/1218610?source=marketing



Nicoma Park Elementary

Nicoma Park Middle

Choctaw High



Pets : under 30# on a case by case basis please.

