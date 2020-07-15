All apartments in Midwest City
10819 Turtle Back Drive

Location

10819 Turtle Back Drive, Midwest City, OK 73130

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,480

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1779 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
This lovely 3 bed 2 bath home is on the East side of Midwest City, and has Choctaw schools. Once you enter this home you will find a warm hearth open to the living dining and kitchen areas, a cozy central gathering space that will be the heart of your new home. The office is just off the entry and the Master Suite is on the opposite side of the home from the guest bedrooms. Convenient to the highway, Tinker AFB, and shopping, this is a great neighborhood with a playground for the kids to enjoy.

Nicoma Park Elementary
Nicoma Park Middle
Choctaw High

Pets : under 30# on a case by case basis please.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10819 Turtle Back Drive have any available units?
10819 Turtle Back Drive has a unit available for $1,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10819 Turtle Back Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10819 Turtle Back Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10819 Turtle Back Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10819 Turtle Back Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10819 Turtle Back Drive offer parking?
No, 10819 Turtle Back Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10819 Turtle Back Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10819 Turtle Back Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10819 Turtle Back Drive have a pool?
No, 10819 Turtle Back Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10819 Turtle Back Drive have accessible units?
No, 10819 Turtle Back Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10819 Turtle Back Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10819 Turtle Back Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10819 Turtle Back Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10819 Turtle Back Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
