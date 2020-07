Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym pool parking 24hr maintenance clubhouse hot tub tennis court

Welcome to Spring Creek of Edmond Apartments in Edmond, OK, where we understand what it means to have the life you want in the city you love.



Spring Creek of Edmond is located across from Edmond Memorial High School just minutes from Oklahoma City. This dynamic community offers several great shops and restaurants. Spring Creek of Edmond is located near the University of Central Oklahoma and Oklahoma Christian University. Our pet-friendly apartment community is also convenient to Edmond Dog Park.



Your new apartment home at Spring Creek of Edmond includes a modern kitchen with granite countertops and modern silver appliances, hardwood-style floors, in-home washer and dryer connections and a private patio or balcony. Our lovely Creekside setting provides a lush oasis where you can relax after a busy day.



Welcome Home – This is Choice Living.