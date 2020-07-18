Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8109 NW 158th ST Available 07/07/20 3 bedroom single family home in excellent condition in Deer Creek Schools! - Contact Juanita at 405.388.5258 or Juanita@fidelityrei.com to schedule a showing.



Available for move in July 10th, 2020.



This 1399 square foot single family home features a covered porch as well as a fireplace near the kitchen offering a semi-opened floor plan. Home is in excellent conditions, built in 2009 and is in the Deer Creek School District.



Application Fee: $45



Pets Welcome:

$25 p/month - Less than 25lbs

$50 p/month - Over 26 lbs

*Breed restrictions apply - Contact Leasing Realtor for more information*



