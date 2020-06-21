3605 Oakridge Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Lovely East Edmond 3 bed + study, 2 bath, 2 car! - You will love this 3 bedroom + office, 2 bath, 2 car is located near 2nd and I-35 in the Windsong addition. Office could be 4th bedroom as it does include a closet. Lot backs to wooded area, with nice views from back covered patio. Living is open to kitchen and dining and includes ceiling fan, gas log fireplace plus 2 large windows for great light. Kitchen features granite counters, eating bar, and plenty of cabinets. Appliances include refrigerator, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher. Master bedroom has ceiling fan, large window and private bath. Double sink vanity, jetted tub with separate shower and two walk in closets in master bath. Owner Pays HOA Dues. No smoking or pets permitted. Call Property Management & Realty at 405-359-0011 to schedule a showing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3799947)