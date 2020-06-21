All apartments in Edmond
3605 Oakridge Circle
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3605 Oakridge Circle

3605 Oakridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3605 Oakridge Circle, Edmond, OK 73034

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely East Edmond 3 bed + study, 2 bath, 2 car! - You will love this 3 bedroom + office, 2 bath, 2 car is located near 2nd and I-35 in the Windsong addition. Office could be 4th bedroom as it does include a closet. Lot backs to wooded area, with nice views from back covered patio. Living is open to kitchen and dining and includes ceiling fan, gas log fireplace plus 2 large windows for great light. Kitchen features granite counters, eating bar, and plenty of cabinets. Appliances include refrigerator, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher. Master bedroom has ceiling fan, large window and private bath. Double sink vanity, jetted tub with separate shower and two walk in closets in master bath. Owner Pays HOA Dues. No smoking or pets permitted. Call Property Management & Realty at 405-359-0011 to schedule a showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3799947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 Oakridge Circle have any available units?
3605 Oakridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmond, OK.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 3605 Oakridge Circle have?
Some of 3605 Oakridge Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3605 Oakridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3605 Oakridge Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 Oakridge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3605 Oakridge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3605 Oakridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3605 Oakridge Circle does offer parking.
Does 3605 Oakridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 Oakridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 Oakridge Circle have a pool?
No, 3605 Oakridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3605 Oakridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 3605 Oakridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 Oakridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3605 Oakridge Circle has units with dishwashers.
