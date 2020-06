2208 Animada Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking pool garage

Edmond Hill Country For Lease !! - BRAND NEW DEVELOPMENT IN NE EDMOND* 3-CAR GARAGE *STUDY OR 4TH BEDROOM OFF OF ENTRY - DOES HAVE A CLOSET*GREAT CURB APPEAL*LOTS OF QUALITY FINISHING TOUCHES*WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT MAJORITY OF THE FIRST FLOOR*OPEN KITCHEN W/LARGE ISLAND, SPACIOUS PANTRY, GRANITE, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, ETC.*CATHEDRAL CEILING IN LIVING W/FIREPLACE*MASTER SUITE WITH WHIRLPOOL TUB, DOUBLE SINKS, SHOWER AND WALK-IN CLOSET*COVERED PATIO IN BACK*FENCE IS INCLUDED*SPRINKLER SYSTEM*GRANITE THROUGHOUT*3RD PARTY ENERGY RATED AND TESTED FOR HIGHER EFFICIENCY*ALARM SYSTEM* INSPIRADA OFFERS GREAT ACCESS TO I-35, MEDICAL CARE, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS,



$ 2195.00 Lease / Month

$ 2195.00 Deposit

$ 35,00 Application Fee



www.HallmarkOK.com



Call or Text JAY @ 405-474-8058



(RLNE5827370)