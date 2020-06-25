885 Chillingham Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool

The Ravines at Westar, offers not only access to fantastic in-home features, but also has a range of community-wide amenities to use, including a saltwater pool and fitness center. These beautiful apartments in Westerville, Ohio offer plenty to keep you at home, but if you're in need of a day out, you'll find great dining, shopping and entertainment options in the Westerville area and beyond. Located in Olentangy Schools. 1 bedroom 1. bathroom flat. Monthly rent amounts vary by day please call for exact amount for that day.