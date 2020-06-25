All apartments in Westerville
Westerville, OH
885 Chillingham Drive
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:18 PM

885 Chillingham Drive

885 Chillingham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

885 Chillingham Drive, Westerville, OH 43082

Amenities

The Ravines at Westar, offers not only access to fantastic in-home features, but also has a range of community-wide amenities to use, including a saltwater pool and fitness center. These beautiful apartments in Westerville, Ohio offer plenty to keep you at home, but if you're in need of a day out, you'll find great dining, shopping and entertainment options in the Westerville area and beyond. Located in Olentangy Schools. 1 bedroom 1. bathroom flat. Monthly rent amounts vary by day please call for exact amount for that day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 885 Chillingham Drive have any available units?
885 Chillingham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westerville, OH.
What amenities does 885 Chillingham Drive have?
Some of 885 Chillingham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 885 Chillingham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
885 Chillingham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 885 Chillingham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 885 Chillingham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westerville.
Does 885 Chillingham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 885 Chillingham Drive offers parking.
Does 885 Chillingham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 885 Chillingham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 885 Chillingham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 885 Chillingham Drive has a pool.
Does 885 Chillingham Drive have accessible units?
No, 885 Chillingham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 885 Chillingham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 885 Chillingham Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 885 Chillingham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 885 Chillingham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
