Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:30 PM

354 Aylesbury Drive West

354 Aylesbury Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

354 Aylesbury Drive West, Westerville, OH 43082

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom two-story home, located in the Windemere neighborhood of Westerville, feeds into the Westerville City School District.

The first floor features a living room connected to a dining room, a full eat-in kitchen which opens into a large family room with a fireplace, a half bath, and access to the garage, fully fenced yard with a patio, and finished basement.

The second story features all four bedrooms and two full bathrooms (master and guest).

The two car garage makes accessing vehicles easy and offers additional storage space.

Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 354 Aylesbury Drive West have any available units?
354 Aylesbury Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westerville, OH.
What amenities does 354 Aylesbury Drive West have?
Some of 354 Aylesbury Drive West's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 354 Aylesbury Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
354 Aylesbury Drive West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 354 Aylesbury Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 354 Aylesbury Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 354 Aylesbury Drive West offer parking?
Yes, 354 Aylesbury Drive West does offer parking.
Does 354 Aylesbury Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 354 Aylesbury Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 354 Aylesbury Drive West have a pool?
No, 354 Aylesbury Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 354 Aylesbury Drive West have accessible units?
No, 354 Aylesbury Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 354 Aylesbury Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 354 Aylesbury Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 354 Aylesbury Drive West have units with air conditioning?
No, 354 Aylesbury Drive West does not have units with air conditioning.
