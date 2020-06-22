354 Aylesbury Drive West

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom two-story home, located in the Windemere neighborhood of Westerville, feeds into the Westerville City School District.



The first floor features a living room connected to a dining room, a full eat-in kitchen which opens into a large family room with a fireplace, a half bath, and access to the garage, fully fenced yard with a patio, and finished basement.



The second story features all four bedrooms and two full bathrooms (master and guest).



The two car garage makes accessing vehicles easy and offers additional storage space.



Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.