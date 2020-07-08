All apartments in Westerville
Westerville, OH
Fairway Lakes
Fairway Lakes

5191 Fairway Lakes Dr · (614) 768-3776
Location

5191 Fairway Lakes Dr, Westerville, OH 43081
Little Turtle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

THE PALMER-1

$899

1 Bed · 1 Bath

THE PALMER-2

$1,199

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

THE NICHOLAS-1

$1,299

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

THE NICHOLAS-2

$1,599

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

THE HOGAN-1

$999

2 Bed · 2 Bath

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairway Lakes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
ice maker
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
clubhouse
coffee bar
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
These luxury Westerville apartments offer one- and two- bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhouse floor plans.
The community’s modern clubhouse offers a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool with sundeck and free tanning. Luxury amenities include open floor plans, wood-burning fire places, available patios and fenced-in yards. Learn more about our amenities.
New Albany is home to some of the top employers in Central Ohio. If you work for Abercrombie & Fitch, Discover, State Farm Insurance, Aetna, or Bath & Body Works, these Westerville apartments are perfect for you. We’re just off of I-270 and I-670, so you can get to any part of central Ohio with ease.
While you’re at work, you can rest easy knowing your children are in the best hands possible. New Albany-Plain Local Schools is an award-winning school district. They offer so many ways for children to flourish and succeed.
If you’re a college student planning to attend Ohio State University, Otterbein University, or Columbus State Community College, Fairway lakes is a great central location for you as well. Keep your drive short by calling Fairway Lakes home!
You won’t have to venture far from your Westerville apartment to find fun. Fairway Lakes is just minutes from the Easton Town Center which features over 300 best-in-class retailers in a cool, open air environment. If you’re looking to get outside and enjoy nature, we’re also in close proximity to The Golf Club at Little Turtle, Inniswood Metro Gardens, and Hoover Reservoir Park just to name a few.
We’re so confident you’ll love our community, we actually offer a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. If you’re unhappy with your new apartment or move-in experience, you can leave without penalty within 30 days of moving in.

Nitty Gritty

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Open parking and garages available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fairway Lakes have any available units?
Fairway Lakes offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $899 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,299. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Fairway Lakes have?
Some of Fairway Lakes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fairway Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
Fairway Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fairway Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, Fairway Lakes is pet friendly.
Does Fairway Lakes offer parking?
Yes, Fairway Lakes offers parking.
Does Fairway Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fairway Lakes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fairway Lakes have a pool?
Yes, Fairway Lakes has a pool.
Does Fairway Lakes have accessible units?
No, Fairway Lakes does not have accessible units.
Does Fairway Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fairway Lakes has units with dishwashers.
Does Fairway Lakes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Fairway Lakes has units with air conditioning.
