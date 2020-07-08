Amenities

These luxury Westerville apartments offer one- and two- bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhouse floor plans.

The community’s modern clubhouse offers a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool with sundeck and free tanning. Luxury amenities include open floor plans, wood-burning fire places, available patios and fenced-in yards. Learn more about our amenities.

New Albany is home to some of the top employers in Central Ohio. If you work for Abercrombie & Fitch, Discover, State Farm Insurance, Aetna, or Bath & Body Works, these Westerville apartments are perfect for you. We’re just off of I-270 and I-670, so you can get to any part of central Ohio with ease.

While you’re at work, you can rest easy knowing your children are in the best hands possible. New Albany-Plain Local Schools is an award-winning school district. They offer so many ways for children to flourish and succeed.

If you’re a college student planning to attend Ohio State University, Otterbein University, or Columbus State Community College, Fairway lakes is a great central location for you as well. Keep your drive short by calling Fairway Lakes home!

You won’t have to venture far from your Westerville apartment to find fun. Fairway Lakes is just minutes from the Easton Town Center which features over 300 best-in-class retailers in a cool, open air environment. If you’re looking to get outside and enjoy nature, we’re also in close proximity to The Golf Club at Little Turtle, Inniswood Metro Gardens, and Hoover Reservoir Park just to name a few.

We’re so confident you’ll love our community, we actually offer a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. If you’re unhappy with your new apartment or move-in experience, you can leave without penalty within 30 days of moving in.