27 King Arthur Blvd Available 07/15/20 Quaint 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathrooom Condo for Rent in Westerville School District! - This spacious condo is located in The Camelot Condominium community; a quiet, picturesque Westerville community. This home is located in the esteemed Westerville School District and is close to the dining, shopping and entertainment that Westerville Square Shopping Center offers. It's also just minutes away from the quaint downtowns of Westerville, Worthington and Powell. Golfing and other outdoor activities are available at nearby parks and golf courses. This location affords easy access to I-270, 1-71 as well as S.R. 161.



Boasting nearly 1,000 square feet of living space, this quaint 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo for rent in Westerville has so much more than just its great location! A few of the great features and amenities include:



-Over-sized Living Room

-Large kitchen with gas range

-Abundance of cabinet space is great for the chef in you!

-Large 2 Bedrooms

-1.5 Bathrooms

-Generous closet space with plenty of additional storage space

-Sliding glass doors open to attractive private rear patio

-Lovely, grand courtyard with mature landscaping

-Westerville School District

-Much More!



**Cats only with extra deposit



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ygMj6jT4hLM&feature=youtu.be



(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5756359)