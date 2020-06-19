All apartments in Westerville
Find more places like 27 King Arthur Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westerville, OH
/
27 King Arthur Blvd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

27 King Arthur Blvd

27 King Arthur Ct · (866) 535-9956 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Westerville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

27 King Arthur Ct, Westerville, OH 43081

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 27 King Arthur Blvd · Avail. Jul 15

$797

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
courtyard
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dogs allowed
27 King Arthur Blvd Available 07/15/20 Quaint 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathrooom Condo for Rent in Westerville School District! - This spacious condo is located in The Camelot Condominium community; a quiet, picturesque Westerville community. This home is located in the esteemed Westerville School District and is close to the dining, shopping and entertainment that Westerville Square Shopping Center offers. It's also just minutes away from the quaint downtowns of Westerville, Worthington and Powell. Golfing and other outdoor activities are available at nearby parks and golf courses. This location affords easy access to I-270, 1-71 as well as S.R. 161.

Boasting nearly 1,000 square feet of living space, this quaint 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo for rent in Westerville has so much more than just its great location! A few of the great features and amenities include:

-Over-sized Living Room
-Large kitchen with gas range
-Abundance of cabinet space is great for the chef in you!
-Large 2 Bedrooms
-1.5 Bathrooms
-Generous closet space with plenty of additional storage space
-Sliding glass doors open to attractive private rear patio
-Lovely, grand courtyard with mature landscaping
-Westerville School District
-Much More!

**Cats only with extra deposit

Check out the video tour!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ygMj6jT4hLM&feature=youtu.be

(All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Call us today to request an application

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (866) 535-9956 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the ONPOINT PROPERTY TECH, INC, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5756359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 King Arthur Blvd have any available units?
27 King Arthur Blvd has a unit available for $797 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27 King Arthur Blvd have?
Some of 27 King Arthur Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 King Arthur Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
27 King Arthur Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 King Arthur Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 King Arthur Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 27 King Arthur Blvd offer parking?
No, 27 King Arthur Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 27 King Arthur Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 King Arthur Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 King Arthur Blvd have a pool?
No, 27 King Arthur Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 27 King Arthur Blvd have accessible units?
No, 27 King Arthur Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 27 King Arthur Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 King Arthur Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 King Arthur Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27 King Arthur Blvd has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 27 King Arthur Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Polaris Crossing
1100 Polaris Crossing Blvd
Westerville, OH 43081
Ravines at Westar
799 Warwick Dr
Westerville, OH 43082
Lake Forest Apartments
4800 Lake Forest Blvd
Westerville, OH 43081
Kensington Grove Apartment Homes
4800 Lake Forest Blvd
Westerville, OH 43081
Townes at West Albany
6252 Brassie Ave
Westerville, OH 43081
Blendon Square Townhomes
5411 Woodvale Ct
Westerville, OH 43081
Kenyon Square
9220 Worthington Rd
Westerville, OH 43082
St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle
5450 Firewater Ln
Westerville, OH 43081

Similar Pages

Westerville 1 BedroomsWesterville 2 Bedrooms
Westerville Apartments with BalconyWesterville Dog Friendly Apartments
Westerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OH
Pataskala, OHCircleville, OHPowell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Otterbein UniversityCentral Ohio Technical College
Columbus College of Art and DesignNorth Central State College
Franklin University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity