Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:50 PM
68 Apartments for rent in Southwyck, Toledo, OH
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
13 Units Available
The Woodlands
2423 Cheyenne Blvd, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$640
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$877
1130 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to the University of Toledo. Community features include a swimming pool, tennis court, playground and grilling area. Carport parking for residents.
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
8 Units Available
Hawthorne Hills
2423 Cheyenne Boulevard, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$669
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
1100 sqft
Located close to Swan Creek Preserve Metropark with easy access to the Ohio Turnpike and Downtown Toledo. Air-conditioned units with raised dining rooms, floor-to-ceiling windows and private patios.
Last updated January 21 at 07:04pm
8 Units Available
Briarwood Toledo
5569 Ryewyck Ct, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$685
2 Bedrooms
$750
Williamsburg apartments are conveniently located just off the Ohio Turnpike and near good schools, shopping, golf courses and universities. All units are pet-friendly and have access to the pool and parking.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1668 Brownstone Blvd Apt 632
1668 Brownstone Boulevard, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1208 sqft
Tons of space with large rooms. Includes fridge, stove, washer and dryer. Laundry found inside apartment! Connecting Jack & Jill tub area. All electric. Includes parking spot within carport. Living room includes patio door leading to large balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastgate Apartments
2360 Eastgate Road, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$465
415 sqft
2362 1/2 Eastgate Rd, Toledo OH, 43614 We have beautiful one bedroom units available at Eastgate Apartments in Toledo. Rent starts at $465/mo. water included in rental price.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
2342 Old Stone Ct. 03
2342 Old Stone Court, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
859 sqft
Welcome home to this lovely two bedroom, one bath apartment home. This apartment includes your own private washer/dryer, and many other updates. You'll love the spacious floorplan and abundant closets.
Results within 1 mile of Southwyck
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Holland Crossing
2250 Perrysburg-Holland Road, Maumee, OH
2 Bedrooms
$639
671 sqft
Our beautifully renovated two bedroom apartments and single story's are now available. Holland Crossing is conveniently located just minutes from Spring Meadows shopping and dining district and expressway access.
Last updated January 25 at 09:24pm
Contact for Availability
Arbor Landing
1302 Brookview Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$549
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
781 sqft
Arbor Landing is excited to be now renting newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment in Toledo, Ohio.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1815 Key Street - 8
1815 Key Street, Maumee, OH
2 Bedrooms
$729
725 sqft
2 bed 1 bath apartment located in Maumee! Updated interior, brand new flooring throughout, off street parking Water $20 monthly. Resident pays gas and electric. Laundry On-site.
Results within 5 miles of Southwyck
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Mosaic at Levis Commons
1000 Hollister Ln, Perrysburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,190
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1407 sqft
A stunning, new community near Levis Commons shopping center. Luxurious interiors including an open concept floor plan. Onsite lounge, pool, and sundeck. Pet-friendly. Energy-efficient appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
21 Units Available
Waterstone Landing
12315 Roachton Rd, Perrysburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$985
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1207 sqft
Nestled within easy walking distance of the open-air shopping and fine dining of Levis Commons; minutes from Historic Downtown Perrysburg and I-75/I-475. Beautifully landscaped grounds and a fully-equipped clubhouse create an inviting atmosphere.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Derby Village
6358 Elmer Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1553 sqft
Featuring exceptional two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, Derby Village offers all the space you need in the location you desire.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Maumee
6853 Deer Ridge Rd, Maumee, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1294 sqft
Redwood Maumee is one of Maumee’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached 2-car garage.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Perrysburg Fort Meigs Road
25400 Fort Meigs Rd, Perrysburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1294 sqft
Redwood® Perrysburg Fort Meigs Road is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive
26800 Woodmont Dr, Perrysburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1294 sqft
Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive is one of Perrysburg’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached two-car garage.
Last updated February 22 at 03:11pm
1 Unit Available
Oakwood Apartments & Townhomes
1599 Twin Oaks Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$779
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting just off Twin Oaks Drive, this handsome development features a clubhouse and fitness center. 1-3 bedroom apartments and townhomes include amenities such as ceiling fans, air conditioning, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
720 Spencer St
720 Spencer Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$795
1129 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath South End Special On Spencer - 3 Bed/1 Bath Updated Home With Hardwood Floors In The Living Areas and Built-In Dining Room Display Cabinets. Beautiful Large Tile Kitchen Flooring. Newer bathroom Vanity.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1833 Oakwood Ave
1833 Oakwood Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$650
1048 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath Ottawa Area Home - 3 Bed/1 Bath home with a large living room and built in cabinet in the dining room. New carpet and paint throughout. There is a fenced backyard and full basement.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2155 Perth St
2155 Perth Street, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$465
540 sqft
We have a beautiful one bedroom apartment currently available at 2155 Perth. It is located within walking distance to the University of Toledo.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
2149 Evergreen Road - 1, #1
2149 Evergreen Rd, Ottawa Hills, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1500 sqft
2 bed 2 bath with detatched 2 car garage in Ottawa Hills School District! Over 1500 Sq ft!. You must get in to appreciate how much charm, character and space this 2 bed 4 unit complex has.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1944 Crosswell Place
1944 Crosswell Place, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$600
1056 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath Duplex Apartment in the Ottawa Area - 2 Bed/1 Bath upper duplex apartment in the Ottawa area available for a Housing Voucher recipient. Gas stove and refrigerator provided. There is a separate washer and dryer hookup for the unit.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
5611 Goodhue Drive - 104 W
5611 Goodhue Drive, Lucas County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5611 Goodhue Drive - 104 W in Lucas County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
406 Burbank Drive - #64
406 Burbank Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$450
500 sqft
One bedroom apartment for rent. Laminate flooring throughout. Water and heat included. Fridge and stove provided. To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com Application fee is $35 per person 18 or older
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
137 1/2 Gibbons St
137 1/2 Gibbons St, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$475
652 sqft
Two bedroom with one bathroom unit for rent. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include: * Updated kitchen and bathroom * New flooring throughout * Fresh paint To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com.